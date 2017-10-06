Gig Harbor Police pulled over a 23-year-old man Friday morning because of missing headlight. Two people ended up going to jail.
Crime

He was arrested during a routine traffic stop. His stepmom came to help in a stolen car

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 06, 2017 1:07 PM

What started as a routine traffic stop Friday morning in Gig Harbor, ended with two men going to jail in separate arrests.

Gig Harbor Police pulled over a 23-year-old man on Soundview Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday because one of his headlights was out, said Police Chief Kelly Busey. The cops quickly realized the man had a suspended license and a warrant for his arrest. He was taken to jail and his stepmother was called to collect the car.

When the stepmom and three others showed up, police checked the plates on the arriving Oldsmobile. They learned the Oldsmobile was stolen and the 26-year-old male driver also had a suspended license. The man was arrested for driving with the suspended license, giving a false statement to police and for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The man, who did not give his real name to police, told the cops somebody left the car at his home and he didn’t realize it was stolen.

The incidents amused cops enough that the department tweeted about it Friday morning: “Can’t make this up: GHPD Officer arrested driver for suspended license. Called family member to pick up driver. Family arrived in stolen car.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

