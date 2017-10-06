A man called 911 to report an attack. The victim says the caller was also the stabber

A man stabbed his friend twice Thursday in Lakewood, then called 911 dispatchers to say someone else did it, according to Pierce County prosecutors.
The 26-year-old, who has no fixed address, was arraigned Friday in Pierce County Superior Court on one charge of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $40,000.
According to charging documents:
The stabbing victim had invited the assailant, his friend for more than three years, over for dinner, and he later noticed that some of his belongings were missing. Then he heard that the assailant had been stealing from him.
The victim went to the assailant’s workplace in the 8000 block of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest and confronted him outside.
The man admitted to stealing from the victim, so the victim pushed him. The man responded by stabbing him in the chest, leaving a wound about 4 inches deep.
The victim tried to run, but he stumbled. The man stabbed him in the back near his kidney, leaving another 4-inch-deep wound.
The victim was then able to run to safety.
Police interviewed the assailant, who said the victim was shaking him down for money for his drug habit.
The man said a fight broke out and he was punched in the face, but he didn’t know who stabbed his friend. He called 911 and said the victim had been stabbed and that he didn’t see who did it.
Police interviewed the victim in the hospital, where he said by name who had stabbed him and gave a description matching the clothing the man had been wearing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
