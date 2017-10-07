Driver hit I-5 barrier and a semi hit her car. Three injured in DUI crash, troopers say

A suspected drunken driver hit a barrier on Interstate 5 in Tacoma late Friday, injuring three people and shutting down the freeway for more than three hours.
The collision happened about 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just south of 56th Street.
Troopers said a 19-year-old woman in a Toyota Avalon struck a barrier when she veered out of the left lane. The Toyota was then hit by a tractor-trailer.
The semi driver, a 50-year-old man, was not injured.
The woman and two of her passengers, a 15-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman, were taken to local hospitals. A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy also in the car were not injured.
All were believed to be wearing seat belts.
The woman was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the State Patrol.
That section of I-5 was closed until about 2:30 a.m while troopers investigated the crash.
