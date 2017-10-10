He faced down police with a liquor bottle in one hand and a metal rod in the other

A man accused of fleeing Tacoma police and ignoring their commands to drop a metal rod he was carrying has been charged.
The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty Monday at arraignment to charges of trying to elude police, second- and third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $20,000.
Charging papers give this account:
The man threatened his mother Saturday and broke four windows of her house because he was angry that she helped his wife and children leave the state.
A Tacoma police officer found the man shortly thereafter in a car parked in the 1600 block of South I Street, and chased him when he tried to drive away.
The man pulled over near South I Street and South 14th Street, and got out of the car with a bottle of liquor and a metal steering wheel lock.
The officer drew his gun and told the man to drop the lock.
The man responded with profanity, drank the rest of the liquor and threw the bottle to the ground. Shouting further expletives, he started to walk away.
Stop, the officer told him — he was under arrest.
But the man didn’t stop, and the officer pepper sprayed him. The spray didn’t seem to affect the man, who kept walking and ignoring orders to drop the metal rod.
Another officer arrived and used a stun gun on the man, who after a struggle was put into a patrol car. He kicked the windows, bending the door frame.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
