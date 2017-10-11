The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wants help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a South Hill apartment on Oct. 5.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wants help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a South Hill apartment on Oct. 5. @PierceSheriff Twitter
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wants help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a South Hill apartment on Oct. 5. @PierceSheriff Twitter

Crime

They stole Nike Air Jordan shoes, football jerseys. Cops want help finding burglars

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 11, 2017 8:10 AM

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wants help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a South Hill apartment on Oct. 5.

The suspects reportedly entered an apartment through a window at about noon and stole cash, DVDs, football jerseys and multiple pairs of Nike Air Jordan shoes. One picture distributed by the sheriff’s office shows a person in jeans and hood sweatshirt carrying seven shoebox-sized boxes and a backpack.

The apartment was located on the 13400 block of 99th Ave. E. on South Hill.

The suspect fled in a white Volkswagen station wagon. Authorities are offering a $1,000 award for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed. Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County at 800-222-8477.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

    Lorenzo Parks didn’t have anything worth robbing when 17-year-old Dakota Mikalle Collins and six other young men demanded everything in his pockets. Parks even turned his pockets inside out to prove it. Collins shot him anyway, and Thursday was sentenced for the 38-year-old’s death.

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:17

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens
Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:16

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club
Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones 1:42

Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones

View More Video