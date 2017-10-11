They stole Nike Air Jordan shoes, football jerseys. Cops want help finding burglars

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wants help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a South Hill apartment on Oct. 5.
The suspects reportedly entered an apartment through a window at about noon and stole cash, DVDs, football jerseys and multiple pairs of Nike Air Jordan shoes. One picture distributed by the sheriff’s office shows a person in jeans and hood sweatshirt carrying seven shoebox-sized boxes and a backpack.
The apartment was located on the 13400 block of 99th Ave. E. on South Hill.
The suspect fled in a white Volkswagen station wagon. Authorities are offering a $1,000 award for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed. Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County at 800-222-8477.
