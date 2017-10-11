When Facebook isn’t working it might seem like an emergency, but the cops can’t do anything about it.
Crime

911 is for when the house is on fire. Not for when you can’t see your cousin’s selfies

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 11, 2017 11:15 AM

When Facebook isn’t working it might seem like an emergency, but the cops can’t do anything about it.

Bothell Police felt obliged to post this reminder Wednesday on its Twitter feed: “We will move mountains to help those in our community, however we can't fix Facebook so please don't call 911 to ‘let us know its down.’”

Facebook and Instagram were not working for many users in the United States and Europe on Wednesday morning.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

