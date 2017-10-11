Lakewood Police are looking for this suspect who may be involved with setting a construction truck on fire.
Lakewood Police are looking for this suspect who may be involved with setting a construction truck on fire. Lakewood Police Courtesy
Lakewood Police are looking for this suspect who may be involved with setting a construction truck on fire. Lakewood Police Courtesy

Crime

So you’re stealing gas. Siphon? Or drill?

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

October 11, 2017 4:50 PM

A bungled crime turned an almost thief into an accidental arsonist in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect responsible for burning a truck October 5 in the 11000 block of Lakeview Ave. Southwest.

Police say the crime occurred around 6 p.m. when one of two suspects drilled into a gas tank. It’s presumed he was trying to steal gas.

The other suspect acted as a lookout.

The crime didn’t go as planned.

“He ignited the fuel, causing an explosion and fire...destroying the truck,” Lakewood Police said on their Facebook page. “Both suspects fled the scene.”

One of the suspects may have suffered burns. He did not show up at any area hospitals, police said.

Police posted photos of one of the suspects.

“Even though the pics are not that great, we’re hoping someone will recognize the male, his walk or his clothing,” police said.

Those with tips can call Lakewood Police at 253-830-5046. Tips can also be called into Tacoma Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

    Lorenzo Parks didn’t have anything worth robbing when 17-year-old Dakota Mikalle Collins and six other young men demanded everything in his pockets. Parks even turned his pockets inside out to prove it. Collins shot him anyway, and Thursday was sentenced for the 38-year-old’s death.

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:17

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens
Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:16

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club
Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones 1:42

Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones

View More Video