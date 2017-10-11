So you’re stealing gas. Siphon? Or drill?

A bungled crime turned an almost thief into an accidental arsonist in Lakewood.
Lakewood Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect responsible for burning a truck October 5 in the 11000 block of Lakeview Ave. Southwest.
Police say the crime occurred around 6 p.m. when one of two suspects drilled into a gas tank. It’s presumed he was trying to steal gas.
The other suspect acted as a lookout.
The crime didn’t go as planned.
“He ignited the fuel, causing an explosion and fire...destroying the truck,” Lakewood Police said on their Facebook page. “Both suspects fled the scene.”
One of the suspects may have suffered burns. He did not show up at any area hospitals, police said.
Police posted photos of one of the suspects.
“Even though the pics are not that great, we’re hoping someone will recognize the male, his walk or his clothing,” police said.
Those with tips can call Lakewood Police at 253-830-5046. Tips can also be called into Tacoma Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
