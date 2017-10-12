You’re running from the cops. Where do you go? He picked the car dealership he trusted

The man on the run from sheriff’s deputies turned to a place with people he trusted — the Tacoma dealership that sold him his car.
“When asked why he ran he said he didn’t know who to trust because there is too much corruption,” Pierce County Deputy Prosecutor Raymond Odell wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause.
“When asked why he drove to the dealership he said he purchased his vehicle from them and he trusts them.”
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull the 47-year-old over after he ran red lights on South 72nd Street in Tacoma, at Pacific Avenue and South Yakima and Alaska streets.
Their patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens didn’t stop him, though, and he ended up doing a U-turn on an Interstate 5 on-ramp.
That put his vehicle facing the deputies, who he waived at before driving off again.
The next time he tried a U-turn he crashed into the deputies’ vehicle near the 7700 block of South Tacoma Way.
That didn’t stop him, either.
The chase ended after he drove into the service department of a nearby car dealership and ran inside. He was ordered to give up and then arrested.
The man was less cooperative on the way to jail, when he kicked the patrol car’s window and started hitting his head on the partition.
When a deputy opened the door to put him in restraints, the man kicked him in the chest and hit him with his shoulder, knocking the deputy to the ground.
He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to trying to elude police and third-degree assault, and his bail was set at $20,000.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
