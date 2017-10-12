Sheriff’s dog who hates mailboxes and has a name from ‘Seinfeld’ retires after 9 years

A German shepherd was retired from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department this week after nine years of barking on patrol.
He barked at loud car stereos, mailboxes, utility poles and motorcycles, the department said in a release about his retirement.
And his attitude fits his name: Kramer, for the “Seinfeld” character.
His partner, Deputy Winthrop Sargent, said the dog is “lanky and goofy, and constantly barging in to eat your cereal.”
Kramer retired Monday, at age 9, to Sargent’s home.
During their years as partners, Kramer learned how to recognize the beeper tone that meant it was time to work, and got excited when Sargent reached for the microphone to respond to a call.
Work was a game of hide and seek for the dog.
The Sheriff’s Department got him from a Parkland breeder in 2008. Sargent said one of his favorite calls with Kramer was during the dog’s first year on the job.
There was a pursuit in Edgewood, the suspect car crashed and five people inside it fled. They’d been involved in a home-invasion robbery in Auburn, where shots were fired, and were thought to have a shotgun, Sargent said.
Kramer found two of the suspects immediately, and another surrendered after he heard the dog in action. Sargent and Kramer found the last two suspects hiding in brush near an overgrown gravel quarry.
“The tracks that we ended up muddy and scratched are some of the most satisfying,” Sargent said.
As Kramer retires, Sargent is being promoted. Wednesday he became Sergeant Sargent.
He said he’ll miss his old job, though.
“There is nothing more satisfying than finding a serious bad guy that thought he could avoid capture by hiding, only to be found by our dog,” he said.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
