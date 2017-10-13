He killed someone over $50, or maybe jealously. Now he’s been sentenced

The fatal shot John Suppah fired might have been about jealously over his girlfriend.
Or it might have been over a $50 debt.
“Whatever it was, it seemed to be trivial,” Pierce County Superior Court Judge Bryan Chushcoff told Suppah at his sentencing Friday.
The bullet killed 30-year-old Preston Stafford in Tacoma in 2015, and a jury convicted Suppah of second-degree murder last month for his death.
Suppah, 36, told Chushcoff he maintains his innocence, and contended he’d never hurt Stafford, who he said was a friend.
“I certainly think that the jury was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt, as I was, that you committed these offenses,” the judge said, before he sentenced Suppah to 48 years, 11 months in prison.
Jurors also convicted Suppah, who has more than 20 prior felony convictions, of witness tampering, drive-by shooting, unlawful gun possession and possession of a stolen vehicle.
“Some people make the decision to live off of everybody else,” Chushcoff said. “... at some point, we have to protect ourselves.”
The shooting happened Dec. 19, 2015, near East T and Morton streets.
Stafford had messaged Suppah’s then-girlfriend to ask for a ride, and she, Suppah and another man arrived in a vehicle. That’s when Suppah shot Stafford in the chest and fled.
Stafford allegedly owed Suppah $50, and witnesses said Suppah became jealous when others spoke with his girlfriend.
On Friday, the courtroom was full of Stafford’s loved ones.
“I’ve waited for this day for 22 months,” his father, Leslie Stafford, told the court. “I think that after today, me and my family can finally move forward. Let my son rest.”
Sobbing at that point, he let a victim’s advocate read his prepared statement.
It said the younger Stafford leaves behind three children under 10.
It also said he was a diehard Seattle Seahawks fan, and his father’s football buddy. He was a practical joker: When he played darts or pool, he’d pretend to get mad when he lost.
And though he had struggles in his life, his family believed he had been ready to live up to his potential.
Deputy Prosecutor John Neeb said the justice system failed Preston Stafford, pointing to Suppah’s prior crimes and plea agreements.
“This defendant got break after break after break,” he said.
Defense attorney Kent Underwood told the judge that sobriety had given his client a different outlook on life.
The other two people in the car with Suppah that night reportedly have been drug-free, and stayed that way since their release from jail, while working, attorneys said.
As part of negotiations with prosecutors, Nadine Jolie Lezard, 41, and Thomas Jun Watts, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Chushcoff sentenced them Friday as well, effectively to the time they’d served in prison.
Lezard’s attorney said she’s seeking an education and working to regain custody of her daughter, while staying sober.
“I think that he’s changed one person’s life for the better,” the attorney, Zenon Olbertz, told the court, in suggesting Stafford’s death wasn’t in vain.
As Lezard left the courtroom, Stafford’s father shook her hand, and they embraced.
He said it’s time for his family to move on, and to let his son go.
“He needs to finish his journey, and we need to begin ours,” he said.
Alexis Krell
