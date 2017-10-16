Crime

He hit his head getting into a patrol car, and was diagnosed with a stroke, suit says

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

October 16, 2017 8:00 AM

A Roy man who says he was diagnosed with a stroke after he hit his head during his arrest has sued Pierce County, alleging he got negligent medical attention in jail.

Thomas Lee Evans’ complaint was filed Oct. 6 in Superior Court, where he seeks unspecified damages.

In addition to Pierce County, the suit names Sheriff Paul Pastor, deputies and jail staff members.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said in a statement Friday that the agency’s report doesn’t reflect what’s alleged in the lawsuit, and that no complaints were filed over the incident.

“We can’t find any instance of him ever having hit his head or reporting that he had,” the statement said.

Jail and court records show Evans was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment and obstructing police June 15, 2015, but was never charged.

The lawsuit doesn’t say what prompted the arrest, but gives this account of what followed:

Deputies arrested Evans at his home, and allegedly caused the then-60-year-old to hit his head on the door of their vehicle as they put him inside to go to jail.

He said his head hurt at the jail, and medical staff there “is believed to have reviewed plaintiff Evans’ booking into the Pierce County Jail and approved plaintiff Evans to be kept at the jail without adequate medical screening and without being examined by medical doctors or taken (to) a hospital,” the complaint states.

Evans allegedly asked for help, medical attention and to be seen by a doctor, without success.

And at some point he lost consciousness in his cell.

He was released from the jail on June 18, 2015, and his wife drove him to the emergency room of St. Joseph Medical Center the next morning.

Doctors diagnosed him with a blood clot in his brain, caused by blunt force trauma. The trauma caused him to suffer a stroke, the suit alleges.

Evans also said he’d previously been diagnosed with diabetes and a quivering or irregular heartbeat, and that both were exacerbated by “the defendants’ acts and failures.”

He spent 10 days in the hospital, and his follow-up treatment included physical therapy and speech therapy. He remains partially disabled, the suit says.

“When somebody is injured to this degree, it’s important for somebody to hold them accountable,” Evans’ attorney, John Kannin, said Friday.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No room at the Thurston County jail

    A needed expansion at the Thurston County's Accountability & Restitution Center will add 120 beds to an overcrowded - and often inappropriately housed - jail population.

No room at the Thurston County jail

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail
Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood 0:51

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood
Scene of a possible homicide-suicide in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood 0:15

Scene of a possible homicide-suicide in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood

View More Video