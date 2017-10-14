He tried outracing cops at 125 mph. He crashed, broke pelvis, got punched in the face

A man who led sheriff deputies on a 125 mph chase before wrecking his car, fought with police and got punched four times in the face, according to documents filed Friday morning in Pierce County Superior Court.
Lanier Marsalis Jacobs Jr. reportedly fled from a pair of Pierce County Sheriff deputies who wanted to pull him over at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 because he was driving a vehicle that was improperly registered. The white 2007 Buick Lucerne was sold in March but the registration had not been transferred, according to court documents. Deputies later learned Jacobs does not have a driver’s license.
When the deputies turned on their lights near the intersection of Pacific Avenue S. and 96th Street S., the driver reportedly did not respond. He turned west on 84th Street and accelerated to to about 50 mph, according to the documents. The speed limit is 30 mph.
He reportedly reached 80 mph when he turned on Park Avenue, according to the report, and nearly hit a pedestrian. By the time he turned west on 96th Street he was going about 125 mph, the deputies reported. The vehicle turned off its lights as it approached South Tacoma Way and when it ran a red light and attempted to turn onto the road it crashed into an accounting firm’s office, according to the report. A passenger fled but was apprehended by Lakewood Police.
Jacobs also attempted to run but was caught by one of the deputies. The deputy though Jacobs was going to assault him so, according to the report, he punched him once in the face. Jacobs attempted to roll over to face the deputy, despite being tolled to roll on to his stomach, the documents state. When Jacobs grabbed the front of the deputy’s uniform and activated the radio, the deputy punched the man three more times, according to the documents.
When released the uniform and said that he was giving up, documents state. The deputies handcuffed the suspect and radio for a paramedic to evaluate Jacobs. The suspect was taken to St. Clare Hospital were it was determined he broke his pelvis during the crash.
Jacobs is charged with attempting to elude police, obstructing a law enforcement officer and driving without a license. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497
