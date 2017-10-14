Police beat: Chasing a stolen phone, a knife-waver and a street dancer

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 10: The stolen phone had a mind of its own, and neatly fingered the car thief.
The dispatch call started with a reported stolen car. A sheriff’s deputy working in the Spanaway area tracked it down, and spoke to the owner, a 21-year-old man.
The man explained that his phone was missing too, but he knew where to find it. A phone-tracking application was pointing to an address in the 5700 block of 184th Avenue Court East.
The deputy knew the address from previous calls and prior criminal activity. He told the man to follow him at a distance, and park nearby.
After calling a partner for assistance, the deputy rolled up to some bushes near the address, found a vantage point, turned off his lights and waited.
A few moments later, a white car backed out of the driveway. The deputy pulled it over. He saw four men inside, and asked them to step out.
The deputy explained that he was investigating a possible case of stolen property, and frisked the men for weapons. He found none, but one 34-year-old man carried two phones in his pockets. One of them was rose gold and oversized, the same model as the stolen phone. The deputy noticed, but didn’t take the phone.
He spoke to the men again. He had expected to find the phone here, he said — it was transmitting a signal. Did anyone know anything about this, or the stolen car?
One man said he’d arrived at the house two hours earlier, dropped off by his mother. The deputy looked at the 34-year-old and said it looked like he was carrying a stolen phone.
“Dude, where’d you get that phone?” another man asked.
The 34-year-old stammered.
“I just bought it,” he said.
The deputy didn’t buy the story. He told the man to turn around and put his hands behind his back.
“What?” the man said, turning around. Then he bolted, running down the street. The deputy chased him into a gravel driveway and tackled him.
By this time, the deputy’s partner had arrived. The man was cuffed and placed in a patrol car.
A second frisk yielded a set of keys and two key chains, pink and green.
The deputy called the phone’s owner and told him to send a signal to the device. The phone jangled. The screen lit up with a number — the same number the phone’s owner was using to communicate with the deputy.
The deputy asked the phone’s owner about the keys to the stolen car. The man said he had two key chains, one pink and one green, with a Miami Dolphins emblem. The description was a match.
The man came to recover his things. He unlocked the phone with a passcode. He looked at the keys and said they were his, but one of them, a shaved silver key, wasn’t his.
The 34-year-old was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.
Oct. 2: The knife looked like a serious weapon, though the woman waved it from a distance, standing outside the taco joint. A worker called police.
Two officers drove to the 2900 block of 6th Avenue and found the woman, 24, walking nearby. They cuffed her and drove the business, where two other officers talked to the worker, a 39-year-old woman.
The worker said the woman came into the restaurant earlier, and didn’t order food, but asked to use the restroom. The worker allowed it, but the woman stayed in the restroom for a long time.
Finally, the worker asked her to leave. The younger woman argued at first. As the worker walked her out the door, the woman said, “I don’t have nothing. I can murder anyone. I don’t care.”
Outside, the woman turned on the worker and the manager of the business, pulled a distinctive-looking knife and waved it around as the workers watched through the windows. The woman came back inside and jumped on the counter. The manager pushed her off and told her to get out.
Officers frisked the woman and found the knife. The handle was black and red, shaped like a bat with outstretched wings, decorated with a devil’s face. Officers booked the woman into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of intimidation with a weapon.
Oct. 7: The woman wanted to dance in the streets, but drivers didn’t share her enthusiasm.
A sheriff’s deputy driving through the South Hill area picked up the call when a driver flagged him down, saying a woman was acting strangely and dancing in the road nearby.
The deputy spotted the woman soon enough. She appeared to be high. Why was she dancing around?
The woman, 23, said she was doing exercises. The deputy picked up on radio traffic saying the Washington State Patrol had been called about same woman, dancing nearby on Highway 162.
A records check revealed two active arrest warrants for burglary and theft. The deputy booked the woman into the Pierce County on the warrants. A search at the jail also revealed she was carrying a baggie of methamphetamine.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
