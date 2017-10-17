Crime

He was stabbed to death trying to help friend get belongings back from ex-boyfriend

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 17, 2017 7:38 AM

A man was stabbed to death in South Hill Monday while helping a friend retrieve some belongings from the home of her ex-boyfriend, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 46-year-old victim has not been identified.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 12010 block of 115th Court East when the pair went to get the woman’s stuff.

“There was a confrontation and she got hit with a pickaxe handle,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The ex-boyfriend then allegedly stabbed the woman’s friend to death.

Detectives are trying to determine whether he was killed with the pickaxe or a knife.

The victim was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 51-year-old ex was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault.

The 30-year-old woman was not seriously injured.

