Mom accused of chasing girl, 11, with knife. Daughter confused why mom ‘wanted to hurt her’

A drunken mother chased her 11-year-old daughter out of their Gig Harbor area home with a kitchen knife raised above her head, court records show.
The girl’s screams Sunday drew the attention of a neighbor, who was able to wrestle the knife away from the 34-year-old woman.
By the time Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 6700 block of 144th Street Northwest, the mother “would only say that everything was okay now and things had calmed down,” according to charging papers.
The girl, who was caring for her two younger siblings at the time, was frightened but uninjured.
She told deputies her mother began acting strangely that night, following her around the living room and saying she wanted to kill her three children.
The girl “stated that she couldn’t understand why the defendant wanted to hurt her,” records show.
Friends and family members told deputies the mother was depressed and had a tendency to become violent when drinking. The mother admitted to drinking 4 to 5 beers that night.
Prosecutors have charged her with second-degree assault of a child. The woman pleaded not guilty and was jailed in lieu of $75,000.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the mother to stay away from her children until the case is resolved.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
