Crime

Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother in their apartment

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 17, 2017 10:03 AM

A 77-year-old Tacoma woman was found dead in her apartment Monday and her son has been arrested in connection with her death.

Police were called about 5:30 a.m. to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue by a man who said his mother needed medical aid.

“We arrived and the person was deceased,” Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The woman has been identified as Maria Aldrete-Levy.

Her 49-year-old son, who also lived in the apartment, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police declined to release details about the investigation, including why the son was arrested or how the woman was killed.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

