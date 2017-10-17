Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother in their apartment

A 77-year-old Tacoma woman was found dead in her apartment Monday and her son has been arrested in connection with her death.
Police were called about 5:30 a.m. to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue by a man who said his mother needed medical aid.
“We arrived and the person was deceased,” Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The woman has been identified as Maria Aldrete-Levy.
Her 49-year-old son, who also lived in the apartment, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police declined to release details about the investigation, including why the son was arrested or how the woman was killed.
