Woman tries to take infant, stabs at teen baby sitter trying to stop her, prosecutors say

A woman tried to take an infant Monday in Fife and stabbed at the teen who was watching the child, Pierce County prosecutors allege.
The 41-year-old transient woman was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on one count of second-degree assault. Her bail was set at $15,000.
According to charging documents:
A 14-year-old was baby-sitting his infant cousin when “some lady” came into his apartment through the back door. He said he knew the woman’s first name, but didn’t know her well.
The woman demanded water from him, then went to the bathroom, so the boy kept playing video games.
After half an hour had passed, he went to his aunt’s nearby apartment and told her the woman was in the apartment.
He and the aunt came back to find the woman with the infant in her arms, trying to leave the apartment.
The teen tried to stop the woman. She yelled, “The milk is too warm” and “the baby is too warm.”
The boy yelled at her to put the child down.
She grabbed an 8-inch kitchen knife.
The woman stabbed at the boy three times before he could grab her hand and take the knife from her, then the infant, too.
She punched him in the face three times, then sprinted out the back door.
The aunt told police she knew the woman and said she had mental health issues.
The woman was arrested nearby and gave a nonsensical story explaining why she was there, saying she met with the boy’s father (who had been at work all day) at the apartment.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
