Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Dustin Case
Age: 29.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 150 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 2800 block of South Asotin Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 10 and 11. Convicted in 2007 of first-degree child molestation for inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Paul Harell
Age: 45.
Description: 6 feet and 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 on two counts of rape in Island County for sexually assaulting three women on three separate occasions at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Tommie Coleman
Age: 64.
Description: 5 feet 6 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1977 of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
