Man killed helping friend in Puyallup area has been identified

A Puyallup man stabbed to death while helping a friend Monday has been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Peru.
Peru agreed to accompany a female friend to a home she shared with an ex-boyfriend to retrieve some of her belongings.
The ex-boyfriend, Timothy Wilson, allegedly hit the woman with the handle of a pickax during a confrontation and when Peru intervened, he was stabbed.
Peru was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was not seriously injured.
Wilson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault but has not been charged. Pierce County prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by Thursday.
