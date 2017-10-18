Crime

Man killed helping friend in Puyallup area has been identified

By Stacia Glenn

October 18, 2017 1:53 PM

A Puyallup man stabbed to death while helping a friend Monday has been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Peru.

Peru agreed to accompany a female friend to a home she shared with an ex-boyfriend to retrieve some of her belongings.

The ex-boyfriend, Timothy Wilson, allegedly hit the woman with the handle of a pickax during a confrontation and when Peru intervened, he was stabbed.

Peru was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was not seriously injured.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault but has not been charged. Pierce County prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by Thursday.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

