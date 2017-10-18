40 pounds of fentanyl, meth and heroin found in Puyallup minivan. Suspect arrested

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with nearly 40 pounds of illegal drugs found in a minivan at a Puyallup apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In August, agents seized more than 24 pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of heroin and about 12 pounds of methamphetamine — one of the largest fentanyl seizures in the Pacific Northwest, the office said.
The man in custody is a 28-year-old Palmdale, California, resident who allegedly planned to sell the drugs for $350,000. Investigators identified him as a source of Mexican cartel-connected drugs in July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Following the seizure, he traveled to Eastern Washington, California and then Mexico. He was arrested as he tried to re-enter the United States at an Arizona border crossing.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tacoma office and a local narcotics enforcement team from multiple agencies investigated.
