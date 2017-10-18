Crime

40 pounds of fentanyl, meth and heroin found in Puyallup minivan. Suspect arrested

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

October 18, 2017 4:59 PM

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with nearly 40 pounds of illegal drugs found in a minivan at a Puyallup apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In August, agents seized more than 24 pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of heroin and about 12 pounds of methamphetamine — one of the largest fentanyl seizures in the Pacific Northwest, the office said.

The man in custody is a 28-year-old Palmdale, California, resident who allegedly planned to sell the drugs for $350,000. Investigators identified him as a source of Mexican cartel-connected drugs in July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Following the seizure, he traveled to Eastern Washington, California and then Mexico. He was arrested as he tried to re-enter the United States at an Arizona border crossing.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tacoma office and a local narcotics enforcement team from multiple agencies investigated.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No room at the Thurston County jail

    A needed expansion at the Thurston County's Accountability & Restitution Center will add 120 beds to an overcrowded - and often inappropriately housed - jail population.

No room at the Thurston County jail

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail
Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood 0:51

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood
Scene of a possible homicide-suicide in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood 0:15

Scene of a possible homicide-suicide in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood

View More Video