She was killed while her grandsons slept nearby. Police don’t believe it was an intruder

Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother makes court appearance A 77-year-old woman was found dead in her Tacoma apartment Monday and her son has been arrested in connection with her death. A 77-year-old woman was found dead in her Tacoma apartment Monday and her son has been arrested in connection with her death. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

