He helped a friend, and was stabbed five times in the head and back

Man in court for stabbing to death an ex-girlfriend's friend 50-year-old Timothy Dwight Wilson, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault. 50-year-old Timothy Dwight Wilson, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

