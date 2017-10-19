More Videos

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries? 0:46

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries?

Pause
No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews 1:52

Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed 3:13

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2

Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother makes court appearance 0:15

Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother makes court appearance

Man in court for stabbing to death an ex-girlfriend's friend 0:13

Man in court for stabbing to death an ex-girlfriend's friend

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood 0:51

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood

‘Garbage juice’ polluting Graham creek, suit says 0:57

‘Garbage juice’ polluting Graham creek, suit says

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound 0:43

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound

  • Man in court for stabbing to death an ex-girlfriend's friend

    50-year-old Timothy Dwight Wilson, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault.

50-year-old Timothy Dwight Wilson, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
50-year-old Timothy Dwight Wilson, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Crime

He helped a friend, and was stabbed five times in the head and back

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 19, 2017 11:26 AM

A Puyallup man killed helping a friend retrieve belongings from her ex-boyfriend was stabbed at least five times in the head and back, records show.

Investigators are sorting through varying stories from Timothy Wilson, 50, and his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend about what happened Monday.

The woman claims she and Matthew Peru, 46, went to Wilson’s home in the 12010 block of 115th Avenue Court East to get tools she’d left there.

When Wilson saw them, he allegedly charged his ex with a pickaxe and knocked her onto the ground.

That prompted Peru to tackle Wilson.

“The two men ended up falling into the trailer and out of her sight,” according to court documents. “She did not see what happened inside the trailer, but reports that Peru came out of the trailer saying he had been stabbed.”

Peru collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson admitted to stabbing Peru, but claimed his ex-girlfriend first pointed a gun at him, which is why he knocked her to the ground.

He said he used a kitchen knife to stab Peru after the man grabbed him around the waist and lifted him up.

Peru was stabbed three times in the back and twice in the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Wilson with second-degree murder. He is set to be arraigned this afternoon.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries? 0:46

Would you like beer cheese sauce, bacon and a fried egg on your fries?

Pause
No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews 1:52

Gig Harbor's largest ever building project opens to positive reviews

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed 3:13

Michael Bennett says no real progress with NFL until Colin Kaepernick issue discussed

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2

Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother makes court appearance 0:15

Son suspected of killing 77-year-old mother makes court appearance

Man in court for stabbing to death an ex-girlfriend's friend 0:13

Man in court for stabbing to death an ex-girlfriend's friend

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood 0:51

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood

‘Garbage juice’ polluting Graham creek, suit says 0:57

‘Garbage juice’ polluting Graham creek, suit says

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound 0:43

Gusts of gale-force wind pepper South Sound

  • No room at the Thurston County jail

    A needed expansion at the Thurston County's Accountability & Restitution Center will add 120 beds to an overcrowded - and often inappropriately housed - jail population.

No room at the Thurston County jail

View More Video