Tacoma man with 27 pounds of drugs headed to federal prison

A Tacoma drug dealer will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing 27 pounds of drugs and five firearms.
George Hernandez, Jr., 33, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 11 years in prison and five years of probation. He had pleaded guilty in January to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs.
Tacoma police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents started investigating Hernandez in 2015 and made a deal with one of his couriers to act as an informant.
They raided his four drug houses — one each in Tacoma and Federal Way, and two in Auburn — and found large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as cocaine, the firearms and more than $50,000 in cash.
Hernandez, who had 18 prior convictions, admitted that he had the weapons to protect his drug dealing business.
