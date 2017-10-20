Crime

2 injured in shootout with undercover officers in Kent

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:08 PM

Authorities say two people were injured after they tried to rob undercover officers in Kent.

Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas told news outlets that just before 5 p.m. Friday, undercover officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Kent officers met with suspects believed to be involved in the sale of illegal guns.

Thomas says during that operation, the suspects attempted to rob the officers and a shootout followed with several shots fired in a Lowe's store parking lot at 24030 Pacific Hwy South in Kent.

Puget Sound fire says one suspect was taken with gunshot wounds to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say another suspect fled into traffic, was struck by a car and injured.

Police say no officers were injured.

No further information was immediately available.

