A 29-year-old man is in critical condition and his shooter is on the run, said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.
Crime

Man in critical condition, his shooter is on the run. Cops think suspect is a relative

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 21, 2017 10:28 AM

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition and his shooter is on the run, said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

Deputies believe the man was shot by a family member, but Troyer says witnesses so far have been uncooperative. The shooting took place at about 9:35 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 127th Street in Parkland.

The shooter is in his late 20s or early 30s and fled in a silver Nissan Infinity with a woman in her mid 20s, Troyer said. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

