Crime

Man shot in head in South Hill, deputies say

By Kenny Ocker And Craig Hill

kocker@thenewstribune.com

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 21, 2017 2:20 PM

A man was shot in the head late Saturday morning in South Hill, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting happened about 11:40 a.m. in the 24100 block of 145th Street East, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter.

The 34-year-old man who was shot came to his neighbor’s house and told them he’d been shot, the department stated.

The man was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and he is expected to survive.

Detectives investigating the shooting have conflicting narratives about what happened, the department stated.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment

    Pierce County sheriff's deputies investigated a shooting Saturday morning at an apartment in Parkland, spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:32

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment
No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail
Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood 0:51

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood

View More Video