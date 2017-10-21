Man shot in head in South Hill, deputies say

A man was shot in the head late Saturday morning in South Hill, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
The shooting happened about 11:40 a.m. in the 24100 block of 145th Street East, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter.
The 34-year-old man who was shot came to his neighbor’s house and told them he’d been shot, the department stated.
The man was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and he is expected to survive.
Detectives investigating the shooting have conflicting narratives about what happened, the department stated.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
