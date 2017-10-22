Crime

Two shot and one in custody after Spanaway tavern parking lot fight

By Craig Sailor

October 22, 2017 2:06 PM

A large fight in a Spanaway tavern’s parking lot early Sunday morning left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

A suspect is in custody.

The shootings, just before 2 a.m., occurred in the 23200 block of the Mountain Highway, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies arriving at the sports pub found a man shot in the hip and a woman shot in the leg. Both were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Callers to 911 gave a description of a vehicle that had fled the scene with the suspected shooter inside.

Deputies in the area saw the vehicle speeding south on state Route 7 and stopped it. Seven people inside were detained and the suspected shooter was arrested, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The weapon was found inside the vehicle, which was impounded.

Detectives and forensics personnel responded to the scene to investigate.

