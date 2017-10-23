A standoff between police and a wanted violent offender ended with a SWAT team finding the man in the attic of a Federal Way house on Monday, according to a report by KOMO-TV.
Crime

He tried hiding from cops during standoff. The SWAT team found him anyway

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 23, 2017 12:36 PM

An overnight standoff between police and a wanted violent offender ended with a SWAT team finding the man hiding in the attic of a Federal Way home on Monday, according to a report by KOMO-TV.

The incident started at about 9:30 on Sunday night when a police officer saw the 19-year-old man entering a house on the 2700 block of South 328th Street, the report states. The man had eluded police two days prior. He refused to come out of the home and other people inside the house refused to cooperate with police, the report states.

A SWAT team was dispatched and the standoff lasted through the night. When authorities received a search warrant, they entered the home and found the man hiding in the attic.

