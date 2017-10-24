Pregnant woman awoke to home invaders armed with knives and a baseball bat

Until they saw the baseball bat, the Pierce County couple thought the robbery was a joke.
Three teenagers showed up in the couple’s room in the middle of the night Oct. 15, and the man and woman recognized one of them.
Then they realized the 17-year-old boy was armed, according to court records, which give this account of what happened:
The couple heard people running up the stairs of their home on 136th Street East about 1 a.m. Then the 17-year-old with the bat — who they knew through their children — and two 16-year-old boys with knives came into the bedroom.
One of the 16-year-olds grabbed a cellphone from the woman, who is pregnant, and raised his knife when she tried to grab it back.
Then the teens ran off, taking with them a laptop, two video game consoles, headphones and marijuana paraphernalia.
Investigators caught up with the youths a couple blocks away, and detained them. Among the contents of the teens’ backpacks: the stolen items and a bottle of wine.
“Man, I messed up,” one boy allegedly said.
All were charged as adults with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. They pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday.
Bail was set at $100,000 for the 17-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds, and at $125,000 for the other 16-year-old.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
