2 arrested after Orting man stabbed to death. They met to complete pill deal, police say

By Craig Sailor

October 24, 2017 5:18 PM

An Orting man was stabbed to death Sunday night after a fight in an Auburn strip mall parking lot.

A 20-year-old man and a teenager were arrested in the death of Bryce Pearson, 35, Auburn police said.

The killing occurred about 8:20 p.m. Sunday after Pearson and the suspects met in the 200 block of Cross Street SE to exchange pills for property, police said.

A fight broke out and Pearson was stabbed, police said. He died at the scene.

On Monday, detectives arrested the man and the 17-year-old suspect in Seattle and North Bend. The man was booked into jail; the teen was taken to King County Juvenile Detention.

Detectives were able to connect Pearson with the suspects and that led them to three residences in the North Bend area.

King County SWAT helped clear the houses while Auburn detectives conducted evidence searches.

