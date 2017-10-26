A woman died Wednesday morning after she was found bleeding in front of a Federal Way hospital, KIRO-TV reports.
Crime

Woman dies after found bleeding in front of hospital. Witnesses heard car speed away

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 26, 2017 9:31 AM

A woman died Wednesday after she was found bleeding in front of a Federal Way hospital and her death is being investigated as a homicide, KIRO-TV reports.

The 27-year-old woman was found shortly after 4 a.m. lying in front of the main entrance of St. Francis Hospital. Hospital staff were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead soon after she was found.

Witnesses told authorities they heard a vehicle speeding away from the area. KIRO-TV reports the woman did not live in Federal Way.

Federal Way police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 253-835-2121.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

