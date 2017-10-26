She pulled a gun on daughter, fired it in effort to see her granddaughter, deputies say

A Parkland woman pulled a gun on her daughter and son-in-law Wednesday because they wouldn’t let her see her granddaughter, and a shot went off in an ensuing scuffle, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 57-year-old woman made her first appearance in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon and was charged on two counts of felony harassment and one count of second-degree assault. She was ordered held without bail pending the results of a mental health evaluation.
According to prosecutors:
The woman and her husband live in one half of a duplex in the 1300 block of Wheeler Street South, and their adult daughter lives with their son-in-law in the other half of the building with their 11-month-old child.
The younger couple cut off the mother’s access to the grandchild after an incident in April, a source of contention because of the woman’s “unhealthy attachment” to the infant.
The woman went to her daughter’s home Wednesday, and the daughter welcomed her in.
The woman sat on the couch told her daughter of a dream she had about the infant. The son-in-law walked in.
“Don’t look at me like that,” the woman said to him. “I’m going to kill you.”
The son-in-law left the room with the infant.
A few minutes later, the woman pulled out a .38-caliber revolver. Both women stood up.
The daughter grabbed the arm holding the gun and they struggled for it, falling to the floor.
The son-in-law rushed in to help his wife, and then the woman fired the gun.
The bullet went through a window and into a tree.
The son-in-law was able to subdue the woman, and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested her.
“I just wanted to see my granddaughter and she wouldn’t let me,” the woman told deputies. “I want to kill her.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
