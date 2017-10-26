Lakewood police seized a suitcase with 10 pounds of marijuana, seven stolen tablet computers and three guns from a home near Clover Park High School after serving a search warrant Wednesday. Two men were arrested in connection with the case.
Crime

Dealers caught with guns, suitcase of pot, stolen tablets near high school

By Kenny Ocker

October 26, 2017

October 26, 2017 4:46 PM

Lakewood police on Wednesday busted two men they say were dealing marijuana from a home near Clover Park High School that contained three guns and seven stolen tablet computers.

Police were tipped off a month before to the dealers by an anonymous resident, department spokesman Chris Lawler said.

The officers were able to get enough evidence to get probable cause for a search warrant, which they served Wednesday at the home, which is within 500 feet of the Clover Park campus.

Officers serving the search warrant found 10 pounds of marijuana in a suitcase, Lawler said, which was worth about $10,000.

“It’s helpful,” Lawler said. “We didn’t have to work too hard.”

Also in the home were a handgun and two rifles, one of which was fitted with a bayonet, and seven tablets that had been stolen from Lake Louise Elementary School last year.

Two men, ages 21 and 20, were arrested after the search warrant was served.

“For us, it’s an example of excellent police work based on a tip,” Lawler said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

