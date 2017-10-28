Police beat: a silent stranger, a man covered in pink paint and a parking-lot punch

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
Oct. 22: The man with no name stood still in the hall of the apartment complex and stared.
Two residents had called police to complain that the man didn’t belong there. Officers drove to the complex in the 800 block of South Yakima Avenue and spoke to a resident who said the man had walked through the halls all night.
The officers had no trouble spotting the man. He stood 5 feet 8, weighed about 170 pounds, and appeared middle-aged, between 40 and 50. His brown hair reached his collar, and he had a scraggly beard.
Officers approached the man from behind. He didn’t move. They talked to him and asked him to turn around. He didn’t move. He stared straight down the hall. An officer waved a hand in front of the man’s face. The man didn’t move or blink.
Finally, he responded to questions, though he gave no name. He said he lived in one of the units a few feet away.
The resident who lived in the unit said the man was a stranger he’d never seen before.
Officers asked the stranger to leave the complex. He refused. They cuffed him.
Another resident spoke to officers and described an earlier encounter with the stranger, who had been standing in the hallway, just outside a door. The resident had tried to open the door, but the stranger was in the way. The resident asked the stranger to move.
“I will kill you,” the stranger replied.
The resident said he squeezed around the man and called 911.
At the Pierce County Jail, the stranger refused to answer any questions. He was booked on suspicion of felony harassment, listed on the jail roster as John Doe, unknown.
Oct. 25: For reasons he couldn’t explain, the man was covered with pink paint, and his left index finger was bleeding.
Officers had responded to a dispatch call reporting an unwanted person outside a business in the 400 block of East 25th Street. It turned out to be the paint-covered man, 21, who appeared to be drunk.
The man said he’d been drinking with friends at a lounge nearby. He remembered trying to walk home. He didn’t remember anything else, including the paint or how he injured his finger.
Two employees of the business said they were getting ready to leave work when they saw the man approach the entrance.
The man started pounding on the front door and window and yelling “something about T-Mobile,” they said. They called 911 because the man was so agitated. He pounded the doorbells and rang them nonstop.
Officers looked at the building entrance. They saw traces of blood and pink paint. One doorbell was broken, the other damaged. Both had spatters of blood and paint.
Officers searched the man. They found a bottle of vape juice, a marijuana grinder and a pipe. They booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Oct. 26: Add one more example to the list of scuffles that started with waiting in line.
Officers answered a dispatch call shortly before noon, reporting a fight in the parking lot of the Walmart at 1965 South Union Ave. They spoke to an assistant manager, who pointed out the dueling parties.
One officer spoke to a woman, 29, who said another woman, 24, had pushed and punched her. The trouble started inside the store, when the younger woman got mad about service.
The 29-year-old said she’d walked to the parking lot, and the younger woman and a friend came out, too.
The younger woman had yelled at her. The 29-year-old had yelled back that she couldn’t hear. By this time, store managers were outside, watching the commotion. The 29-year-old said she tried to walk past the younger woman, who shoved her and nearly knocked her down,then punched her in the face.
The officer looked the woman over. She had a cut inside her lip.
The officer spoke to the two store managers, who backed the 29-year-old’s account. The younger woman had been the aggressor, they said. They saw the attack; that was why they called 911.
Officers spoke to the younger woman and told her she was under arrest. She asked why. The officers explained. They cuffed her and placed her in a patrol car.
The woman’s friend asked what the arrest was about. An officer explained: the victim said she been pushed and punched, and two witnesses backed the story.
The friend said she could call some people who would be witnesses and tell a different story. The officer said that would be a lie.
The 24-year-old was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
