A Gig Harbor woman fatally poisoned her stepson on accident. Now she’s been sentenced

More Videos 1:08 A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident Pause 2:30 So, yeah, this 'Techno Thursday' is a Seahawks' thing. Luke Willson, Jordan Roos explain 0:32 Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:34 Pete Carroll for having Seahawks owner Paul Allen "in every way" 0:23 Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:51 Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game 0:13 A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 2:45 Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident Karen Inskip was sentenced Friday for killing Dylan Creighton, 15, who had been her unofficial stepson. She accidentally gave him the wrong medicine. Karen Inskip was sentenced Friday for killing Dylan Creighton, 15, who had been her unofficial stepson. She accidentally gave him the wrong medicine. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Karen Inskip was sentenced Friday for killing Dylan Creighton, 15, who had been her unofficial stepson. She accidentally gave him the wrong medicine. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com