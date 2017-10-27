He showed teen robbers his empty pockets. The last has been sentenced for his death

The last of seven young men was sentenced Friday for a fatal Parkland robbery attempt.
Pierce County Deputy Prosecutor John Neeb told the court he considered 21-year-old Jamar Latez Jones the “least culpable of the seven” for the shooting of Lorenzo Parks and recommended Jones not be sentenced to more than the 200-plus days he’s served behind bars.
Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend agreed.
Jones was allowed to withdraw his earlier guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter, and instead was convicted of first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Prosecutors said Jones and the other six went out looking for someone to rob May 18, 2016, and encountered 38-year-old Parks. He had nothing to give them, and showed as much by turning out his pockets, according to charging papers.
But 17-year-old Dakota Collins fatally shot him anyway after Parks crossed the street.
Defense attorney Bryan Hershman told the court the group ran to Jones’ home after the shooting, and Jones told them to leave.
Jones has been working in construction, has a supportive family and is very remorseful for what happened, the lawyer said.
Collins received the highest sentence of the group earlier this month: more than 21 years.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
