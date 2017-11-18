Crime

Pierce and Kitsap counties sex offender registrations

By Stacia Glenn

November 18, 2017 01:00 PM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce and Kitsap counties.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Douglas J. Edwards

Age: 61.

Description: 5 feet 4 and 150 pounds, brown hair with green eyes.

Where registered to live: 100 block of East 64th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1975 of first-degree rape with a deadly weapon in Clark County for robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in her home. Convicted eight times of failing to register as a sex offender.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Andrew Bowman

Age: 20.

Description: 5 feet 6 feet and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 6100 block of South Park Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of first-degree child rape in Coryell County, Texas, for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy. Convicted in 2011 of two counts of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young boy.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call police Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Christian M. Haven-Dugan

Age: 23.

Description: 6 feet and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 7500 block of Glenwood Road SW, South Kitsap.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2009 of first-degree child molestation. Conviction for failing to register as a sex offender.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Kitsap County sheriff’s Detective Eric Adams at 360-337-4998.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

