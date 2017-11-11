Police are investigating the scene of an apparent homicide in Milton.
Police are investigating the scene of an apparent homicide in Milton. Thinkstock Getty Images
Police are investigating the scene of an apparent homicide in Milton. Thinkstock Getty Images

Crime

Police investigating apparent homicide in Milton

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 11, 2017 7:58 AM

Police are investigating a homicide at a Milton apartment complex after the body of a 27-year-old woman was found by a family member, said Scott Engle, spokesman for the Metro Cities Crime Response Unit.

Milton Police arrived at the apartment complex on the 2800 block of Queens Way at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday. They were met by a man who found the body of the woman to whom he was related. The crime response unit investigated the scene until about 4 a.m. on Saturday and determined the death was a likely homicide, Engle said. The investigation was expected to resume Saturday morning.

Engle said authorities can not yet comment publicly about how the woman was killed or potential suspects.

Neighbors at the complex reported hearing gunshots. Engle said that noise could have been the device — not a gun — authorities used to break a window while securing the apartment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed

    Video from a City of Bellevue traffic camera shows a man getting into a three-point-stance, then attempt to cross an intersection while vehicles had a green light Wednesday. He ran into the side of a passing Tesla SUV, causing damage to the care while getting knocked off his feet. He then ran away.

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed 0:28

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed
A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident 1:08

A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident
Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:32

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment

View More Video