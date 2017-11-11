Police investigating apparent homicide in Milton

Police are investigating a homicide at a Milton apartment complex after the body of a 27-year-old woman was found by a family member, said Scott Engle, spokesman for the Metro Cities Crime Response Unit.
Milton Police arrived at the apartment complex on the 2800 block of Queens Way at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday. They were met by a man who found the body of the woman to whom he was related. The crime response unit investigated the scene until about 4 a.m. on Saturday and determined the death was a likely homicide, Engle said. The investigation was expected to resume Saturday morning.
Engle said authorities can not yet comment publicly about how the woman was killed or potential suspects.
Neighbors at the complex reported hearing gunshots. Engle said that noise could have been the device — not a gun — authorities used to break a window while securing the apartment.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
