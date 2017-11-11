1 dead, 1 injured in suspected shootout at party

An 18-year-old man from Maple Valley is dead and a 17-year-old is in the hospital after they shot at each other during a Friday night party in Burien, according to a statement released Saturday morning by the King County Sheriff’s office.
Burien Police responded before 10 p.m. to reports of the shooting at the Alcove Apartments on the 12000 block of 1st Avenue South. They arrived to find one person with multiple gunshot wounds and another who’d been shot in the leg.
The report states that the two men left a party in a vacant apartment. Witnesses reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots. Authorities believe the men were shooting at each other but they did not yet determine a motive.
The 17-year-old from Newcastle was in stable condition and transported to Harborview Medical Center.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
