He allegedly shot at a vehicle carrying 2 kids in car seats

A 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car carrying two small children Friday night, said Lt. Randy Hullinger of the Washington State Patrol.
The man reportedly fired several shots at a vehicle whose driver confronted him after believing he’d been cut off on state Route 7. One round was found lodged in the door of the car.
Hullinger said the vehicles were heading south on Route 7 when the suspects’ car cut off the victim’s car south of Garfield Street in Parkland. The vehicles came to a stop beside each other at the intersection of 138th Street. The driver of the victim’s car and the suspect — the passenger in his car — had shouted at each other. The driver of the victim’s car reportedly exited his vehicle during the exchange, Hullinger said.
The back-and-forth continued with the suspect vehicle again cutting off the victim, Hullinger said. When the victim tried to pass the suspect’s car, a shot was fired. The victim followed the suspect, trying to keep him in sight. When more shots were fired, the victim relented and reported the incident to a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy.
Authorities caught the suspect’s car, arrested the passenger and recovered the gun. The man was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and for a felony arrest warrant.
