Joshua Ellis
Joshua Ellis Milton Police Department Courtesy
Joshua Ellis Milton Police Department Courtesy

Crime

Man wanted in connection with Milton killing

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 11, 2017 04:53 PM

Milton police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a domestic violence homicide that happened there Friday afternoon.

Joshua Ellis is to be approached with caution as he is known to carry firearms, police spokesman Nils Luckman said.

Wendi Traynor, 25, was found dead by a family member about 4:30 p.m. Friday at her apartment in the 2800 block of Queens Way, police said. They eventually determined the death was a homicide.

Neighbors at the complex reported hearing gunshots. Police said that noise could have been the device — not a gun — authorities used to break a window while securing the apartment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information in regards to Ellis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Amy Camden at 253-255-7933 or acamden@cityofmilton.net.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sentenced for fatal hit and run on Key Peninsula

View More Video