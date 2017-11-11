Crime

3 critically hurt, 1 arrested after DUI crash, officials say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 11, 2017 8:05 PM

A man was arrested and three family members were critically injured after a crash Saturday night in Milton, officials said.

The man drove into a ditch in the 7200 block of Pacific Highway East about 7 p.m., Milton police spokesman Russ Hume said.

An adult female and two children were seriously injured in the one-vehicle crash, East Pierce Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Jim Jaques said.

“It does not sound like any of them were wearing seat belts,” Jaques said.

The woman and one child were taken to Tacoma General Hospital, Jaques said, while the other child was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Hume said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

