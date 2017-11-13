‘Jealous’ boyfriend sentenced for shooting girlfriend’s ex in Tacoma

A man who shot the father of his girlfriend’s child earlier this year in Tacoma has been sentenced.
Mathew Tyler Walker, 26, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault.
On Thursday, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll gave him a mid-range sentence of 10 years, according to jail records.
Charging papers give this account of the Jan. 19 shooting:
The ex-boyfriend dropped the woman off near 72nd Street East and Portland Avenue East and parked to wait for her. It was not clear from the charging papers why they were together that day.
The ex-boyfriend later told authorities that he and Walker do not get along.
The victim said he saw Walker in a van nearby, so he drove off. Walker followed, pulled up alongside him and fired twice.
The ex-boyfriend was hit in the arm, and he pulled over and called police.
Officers arrived, and the ex-boyfriend yelled that Walker had shot him and that Walker was “jealous.”
Investigators found 9 mm shell casings near the 1800 block of 72nd Street East and noted that one window of the ex-boyfriend’s car was shattered. Another had a bullet hole.
Police found and arrested Walker at a Tacoma motel two days later.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments