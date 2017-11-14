They both dated the woman in the Facebook photo. They drove by each other and 1 was shot

A disagreement between two men about a Facebook photo landed one in the hospital and the other in jail.
The confrontation took place Nov. 4 at 112th Street South and Pacific Avenue South in Parkland.
Witnesses saw two minivans partially pulled over on the side of the road. A man in the front minivan was seen getting out, aiming a gun and firing toward the second minivan.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found the victim in the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his lower back.
The victim is expected to survive.
Although he acknowledged the when and where of being shot, the victim allegedly declined to speak with detectives about the specifics of what happened or why.
It was two days later when deputies were called to a county building on report that the victim had assaulted his child’s mother that he agreed to speak about the shooting, records show.
He told detectives he recognized the 28-year-old alleged shooter and got out of the vehicle to speak with him. As he walked back to his friend’s minivan, the victim said he was shot in the back.
The argument apparently stemmed from a Facebook photo depicting a woman both men had dated in the past.
On Monday, the alleged shooter pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He was ordered jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The man has prior convictions for first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm related to a 2007 shooting where the victim survived.
