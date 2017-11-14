Felon with road rage shot at car carrying family with 8-month-old twins, police say

A road rage incident escalated into a felon firing multiple shots at a couple in a car with their 8-month-old twins, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
It was about 10 p.m. Friday when a couple left a Parkland bowling alley and accidentally cut off a Toyota Camry traveling south on state Route 7.
When both vehicles stopped at a red light, the 33-year-old felon allegedly yelled at the other driver, who yelled back.
The men hurled insults through several red light stops before the felon allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the family’s car.
At least one bullet struck the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
The couple followed the other car to get their license plate and told deputies they saw the man throw a gun out the window.
Deputies found a .40 caliber pistol on the roadside and believe it was used in the shooting.
The felon was arrested nearby and denied having a gun or quarreling with the other driver.
He pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors said he may also face charges of attempted first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The man is being held on $500,000 bail.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments