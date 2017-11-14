School employee taped iPod inside urinal, left notes for student, deputies say

A Kent School District employee was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of taping an iPod to the inside of a urinal at Northwood Middle School to record a student, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The 24-year-old IT worker was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of felony voyeurism, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Houck wrote in a news release.
According to Houck:
A Northwood student noticed notes written specifically to him taped to the side of a urinal on Oct. 26. He also found an iPod taped to the side of it.
The student had received similar notes addressed to him over the previous two days and given them to school staff, but nobody knew the origin of the notes.
Once the iPod was found, school officials determined that it belonged to an employee who worked at Northwood and at Kentridge High School, and notified the Sheriff’s Office.
After deputies searched the device, they arrested the man Tuesday at his home.
The man told detectives that he took the video for sexual gratification and that he had only targeted the one middle school student. Evidence of any other victims being recorded was not found during the search of the iPod.
