After escaping police vehicle, man tries to hide in home, is driven off at knifepoint

More Videos

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 1:31

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton

Pause
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:52

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 3:19

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

  • Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

    Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.

Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.
Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.

Crime

After escaping police vehicle, man tries to hide in home, is driven off at knifepoint

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 15, 2017 2:52 PM

A 33-year-old man is back in jail after escaping from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail, Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said.

In jail on charges of DUI and hit and run, the man escaped the vehicle near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue about 1 p.m. Lawler said a citizen noticed the man escaping and notified the officers in the vehicle. Tacoma, Lakewood and other police departments responded to track down the escapee.

The man entered a home near the intersection of 19th and Hosmer streets, but quickly fled when the residents armed themselves with knives, Lawler said. The escapee then locked himself inside a camper.

A police dog led officers to the camper and they obtained the keys from the owner. They ordered the man out and delivered him to jail with some new charges: escape and burglary.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 1:31

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton

Pause
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:52

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 3:19

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

  • Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton

    A Milton woman trying to escape an ex-boyfriend lived in her new apartment two days before he fatally shot her, police said.

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton

View More Video