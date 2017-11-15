After escaping police vehicle, man tries to hide in home, is driven off at knifepoint

A 33-year-old man is back in jail after escaping from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail, Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said.
In jail on charges of DUI and hit and run, the man escaped the vehicle near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue about 1 p.m. Lawler said a citizen noticed the man escaping and notified the officers in the vehicle. Tacoma, Lakewood and other police departments responded to track down the escapee.
The man entered a home near the intersection of 19th and Hosmer streets, but quickly fled when the residents armed themselves with knives, Lawler said. The escapee then locked himself inside a camper.
A police dog led officers to the camper and they obtained the keys from the owner. They ordered the man out and delivered him to jail with some new charges: escape and burglary.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments