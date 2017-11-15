After escaping police vehicle, man tries to hide in home, is driven off at knifepoint

More Videos 1:31 Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton Pause 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 0:52 Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended. Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.

