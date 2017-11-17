Elderly woman ordered out of car before driver knocked officer to ground, sped off

Before he fled from police, the 48-year-old allegedly ordered an elderly woman out of his car rather than taking her to a doctor appointment as planned.
They were driving to the doctor Nov. 9 when a Puyallup police officer noticed a brake light was out on the Chrysler LeBaron and pulled them over.
The man pulled into a parking lot and nervously handed over a woman’s debit card, claiming that was his only identification because he’d lost his driver’s license.
He then gave his real name and said he’d initially lied because his license was suspended, according to court documents.
The officer discovered the man was also wanted for a state Department of Corrections warrant for escape from community custody.
As the officer was running the man’s information on a computer in his patrol car, he noticed an elderly woman get out of the passenger seat and step outside with a “concerned look on her face,” records show.
The officer hurried to the driver’s door and told the man he was under arrest for the warrant and driving on a suspended license. The man responded by turning the vehicle back on, prompting the officer to reach into the car and try to put handcuffs on the man.
The man was able to put the car in gear, hitting the officer with the side of the vehicle and knocking him to the ground.
The officer was not seriously injured.
Although police tried to pursue the man, he was able to get away after running two red lights and traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The woman told police the man ordered her out of the car, which was later found abandoned with police handcuffs inside.
Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged the man with second-degree assault, felony eluding, giving false information and third-degree driving on a suspended license.
The man has an extensive criminal record with convictions for fourth-degree assault, criminal trespassing, forgery, attempting to elude a police officer, identity theft and attempt to obtain controlled substance by fraud, among others.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
