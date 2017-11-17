Jury convicts Tacoma man of murder for Hilltop shooting

The fatal shooting of Hyson Sabb last year in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood was not lawful self-defense, a jury decided Friday.

Jurors convicted 50-year-old Yancy Wade Ray of second-degree murder and unlawful gun possession for the shooting. They began deliberating Tuesday afternoon, following about five weeks of trial, and returned the verdict Friday morning.

The shooting happened Sept. 3, 2016, at a home in the 1500 block of South L Street.

Pierce County prosecutors said the shooting happened after a close friend of Sabb’s offered to connect Ray with someone who could get him marijuana to sell.

That upset Ray, and Sabb intervened in the argument. Ray left, saying that he’d be back. He returned with a gun, and fatally shot Sabb, who was 41, within seconds.

Sabb had no bullets for his own gun at the time, prosecutors said.

Ray argued he fired in self-defense. He said he owed Sabb money for a drug debt, and Sabb shot at him when Ray returned to pay part of the sum.

Ray fled to Oregon after the shooting, and turned himself in 18 days later.

Sentencing is scheduled for next month.