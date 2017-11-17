He robbed a Tacoma bank to get his abducted 7-year-old home. Now he’s been sentenced.

More Videos 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy Pause 1:31 Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 0:44 Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:28 Life Christian junior Alea Yun talks about making semifinal-clinching save as a first-time goalkeeper 2:34 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:43 Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 3:00 Seahawks Wilson says he could barely talk, eat solid food for days because of nearly broken jaw Video Link copy Embed Code copy

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy David Henry Curry says he robbed a bank in Tacoma to fund his efforts to recover his daughter who had been abducted to Indonesia. He asked Judge Edmund Murphy for leniency in sentencing. David Henry Curry says he robbed a bank in Tacoma to fund his efforts to recover his daughter who had been abducted to Indonesia. He asked Judge Edmund Murphy for leniency in sentencing. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

